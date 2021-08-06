Beautiful pictures of butterfly-shaped pieces of ice go viral

A tweet about butterfly-shaped pieces of ice has created a chatter online. The post, complete with two images, has now captured people’s attention. There is a possibility that the beautiful ice pieces shown in the images will stun you too.

Twitter user with the handle name @blestallure shared the images. “Butterfly shaped ice cubes are a need!” she wrote while sharing the pictures.

One of the images shows the ice pieces floating in a pink coloured drink. In the other picture, the colour of the drink is green. The colours of the drinks in the images make the ice pieces look even more gorgeous.

Don’t take our words for it, so take a look at the post:

Since being shared on August 4, the post has gathered more than 3.9 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. People shared varied comments to express their reactions. A few also wrote how they would love to have an ice tray that can make these pieces.

“I saw this and was instantly in love, now I need to find them,” wrote a Twitter user. We understand if you feel the same way too. “Omg pleassseee omg I want them,” expressed another. “They can have my bank account,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

