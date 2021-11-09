Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Beekeeper removes huge hive living in backyard shed for many years. Watch
trending

Beekeeper removes huge hive living in backyard shed for many years. Watch

“You are pretty cool," wrote an Instagram user praising the beekeeper.
The image shows the beekeeper carefully removing the huge hive.(Instagram/@texasbeeworks)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 06:29 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Professional Beekeeper Erika Thompson from Texas Beeworks often takes to Instagram to share videos and images that both educate and entertain netizens. They document her work life involving the fascinating world of bees. Just like her recent share that showcases her saving a colony of bees living in the backyard shed of a house for years.

“Huge hive in a backyard shed. Bees had been living in this backyard shed for many years. The shed was going to be torn down, but the family who lived here wanted to save the bees so they called me,” reads a part of the caption she posted along with the video.

We won’t give away too much what it shows, so take a look at the clip:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared last month. Since then the clip has accumulated nearly 2.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“I love that moment when you spot the queen!” wrote an Instagram user. “You are pretty cool,” posted another. “You're really courageous and your job truly deserves applause and hats off,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Video of puppy’s short attention span wins hearts, wows Aparshakti Khurana too

Take a trip to the Orion Nebula with this incredible visualisation video by Nasa

Makeup artist’s mind-blowing transformations will make your jaw drop in wonder

Man saves stray puppy from drowning in canal, reunites it with mom. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP