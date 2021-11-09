Beekeeper removes huge hive living in backyard shed for many years. Watch

Professional Beekeeper Erika Thompson from Texas Beeworks often takes to Instagram to share videos and images that both educate and entertain netizens. They document her work life involving the fascinating world of bees. Just like her recent share that showcases her saving a colony of bees living in the backyard shed of a house for years.

“Huge hive in a backyard shed. Bees had been living in this backyard shed for many years. The shed was going to be torn down, but the family who lived here wanted to save the bees so they called me,” reads a part of the caption she posted along with the video.

We won’t give away too much what it shows, so take a look at the clip:

The video has been shared last month. Since then the clip has accumulated nearly 2.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“I love that moment when you spot the queen!” wrote an Instagram user. “You are pretty cool,” posted another. “You're really courageous and your job truly deserves applause and hats off,” commented a third.

