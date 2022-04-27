Benedict Cumberbatch to Dua Lipa: Woman’s incredible food artworks will wow you
“Incredible” is probably one among the many words that you will be inclined to say, and that too repeatedly, on seeing the amazing artworks created by this woman. Shared on Instagram, a few videos show how the artist uses different food items to design miniature outfits on cutout tops of celebrities. Her creations are truly amazing.
The artist, named Ruby Perman, is a graphic designer who changed her profession and turned into a food stylist, reports ABC News. She designs incredible munchable masterpieces and often posts them on social media, especially Instagram.
Then there is this video involving Benedict Cumberbatch. She also posted a caption along with the video. “Benedict CUCUMBERbatch. My family loves puns and I couldn’t resist this one of my favorite actors #benedictcumberbatch I was going to make his shirt with egg whites and name this piece “EGGS Benedict CUCUMBERBatch” but I realized I was out of eggs after I started.Hope this made you smile. Tell me your favorite celebrity food pun!” she added.
Take a look at this video where she used nothing but seed to create a miniature artwork involving Mila Kunis.
“KRISTEN BELLpepper. Cooking is an Art … A Knife is a Brush,” she wrote and posted this video:
Here posts often gain tons of appreciative comments from people. “That’s awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “That's honestly really good,” posted another. “This is so cool,” commented a third.
What are your thoughts on the creations of this artist?