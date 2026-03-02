Bengaluru biker offers petrol to family after scooter runs out of fuel: ‘Humanity is still alive’

A heartwarming video from Bengaluru has struck a chord with social media users after a biker stopped to help a family whose scooter had run out of petrol. The clip, shared on Instagram by a user named Leki Goswami, captures a moment of everyday compassion that many have described as rare and uplifting. A Bengaluru biker assisted a family by refuelling their scooter with petrol. (Instagram/leki_goswami01)

In the video, the biker is seen riding through a city street when he notices a family struggling to tow their scooter along the roadside. The vehicle had run out of petrol, leaving them stranded. Instead of riding past, he pulls over to check on them and strikes up a brief conversation to understand the situation.

Moments later, he retrieves a bottle filled with petrol and offers it to the family. He is then seen carefully pouring the fuel into the scooter himself, ensuring that the vehicle can be restarted.

