Bengaluru biker offers petrol to family after scooter runs out of fuel: ‘Humanity is still alive’
In Bengaluru, a biker helped a family whose scooter ran out of petrol.
A heartwarming video from Bengaluru has struck a chord with social media users after a biker stopped to help a family whose scooter had run out of petrol. The clip, shared on Instagram by a user named Leki Goswami, captures a moment of everyday compassion that many have described as rare and uplifting.
In the video, the biker is seen riding through a city street when he notices a family struggling to tow their scooter along the roadside. The vehicle had run out of petrol, leaving them stranded. Instead of riding past, he pulls over to check on them and strikes up a brief conversation to understand the situation.
Moments later, he retrieves a bottle filled with petrol and offers it to the family. He is then seen carefully pouring the fuel into the scooter himself, ensuring that the vehicle can be restarted.
Watch the clip here:
Video goes viral, sparks positive reactions
The video has amassed more than 1.9 million views on Instagram, with users flooding the comments section with praise for the biker’s thoughtful act. Many viewers said such gestures restore faith in humanity, especially in the rush of urban life.
One user wrote, “This is the kind of content we need to see more often.” Another commented, “Humanity is still alive.” A third said, “Small help, big impact. The family will never forget this.”
Several others echoed similar sentiments. “Humanity is still alive,” read one comment, while another user shared, “Not everyone stops, but he did. Respect.”
