Bengaluru cab driver treats passenger with chocolate to celebrate RCB’s maiden WPL win

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lifted the Women’s Premier League (WPL) trophy on March 17 after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. After the team won their maiden IPL title, fans flooded social media platforms with celebratory posts. Some even took to the streets in Bengaluru and burnt firecrackers. Now, a cab driver’s unique way of celebrating RCB’s win has been going viral on X. Bengaluru: This chocolate was given by the cab driver to one of his passengers to celebrate RCB's WPL win. (X/@navkrish55)

“Got into the cab this morning in namma Bengaluru and got this chocolate from the cab driver! He’s giving out chocolates to all his customers today! Why?” wrote sports journalist Navneeth Krishna while sharing a picture on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He then shared the reason behind this gesture by his cab driver: “Because RCB won.”

Krishna further expressed his love for the city. “This city, its fans and the love - unreal!”

The picture shows the chocolate that the cab driver gave Krishna.

Take a look at the tweet right here:

The tweet was shared on March 18. It has since then accumulated over 68,400 views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the post has received a flurry of likes and comments.

Check out how people reacted to this tweet here:

“Namma Bengaluru and the people of the city are amazing. Their love and passion for cricket or RCB is so inspirational,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This is huge!”

“Aww,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this sweet gesture by the cab driver in Bengaluru?

Following RCB’s triumph, former India skipper and RCB captain Virat Kohli congratulated Smriti Mandhana and her team via video conferencing. He even shared a post by RCB’s official Instagram handle on his story and captioned it “Superwoman”. He completed the caption with a heart, trophy and clapping emojis.