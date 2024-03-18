WPL 2024: Cricket fans take to the streets in Bengaluru to celebrate RCB’s maiden title win. Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) locked horns on March 17 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC won the toss and chose to bat first. They were bowled out for 113 runs in just 18.3 overs. RCB chased down the target, scoring 115 runs in 19.2 overs, securing victory in Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 and claiming the trophy. Following RCB’s triumph, numerous celebratory videos flooded social media platforms. Among them is a video of cricket fans flooding the streets of Bengaluru to celebrate RCB’s maiden WPL title win. WPL 2024: Fans in Bengaluru celebrating RCB's maiden title win. (X/@mufaddal_vohra)

“Bengaluru has gone nuts after the trophy win,” reads the caption to the video shared on X. The video shows thousands of cricket fans shouting ‘RCB-RCB’ and burning firecrackers to celebrate the team’s maiden win in the WPL.

The video was shared on March 17 on X. It has since gone viral with over 1.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received a flurry of likes and numerous comments.

“This IPL is going to be huge. RCB-W winning IPL has given such energy to this fanbase,” posted an individual.

Another added, “The love for cricket in Bengaluru is amazing.”

“They have been waiting for 16 years to celebrate a trophy,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “That’s crazy.”

“A great win for the fans,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Now imagine if RCB men win the IPL trophy this year.”

Following the team’s win, former India skipper and RCB captain Virat Kohli congratulated Smriti Mandhana and her team over a video call before RCB lifted the WPL 2024 trophy. Kohli even shared a post by RCB on his story and wrote, “Superwomen.” Alongside, he added a heart, trophy and clapping emoticons.