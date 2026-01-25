Bengaluru founder advises youngsters to upskill: ‘Forget gold and silver nonsense’
A Bengaluru-based founder has advised youngsters to focus on upskilling rather than worrying about the recent rally in gold and silver prices.
A Bengaluru-based founder has advised youngsters to focus on upskilling rather than worrying about the recent rally in gold and silver prices. Abid Hassan, founder of options trading platform Sensibull, backed his advice with a personal anecdote.
The rise in gold prices
Hassan said that in the year 2000, he received an 8-gram gold medal for scoring well in 10th grade. The cost of the gold at that time was around ₹4,000. Today, the same amount of gold would be worth nearly ₹1.2 lakh.
Hassan, at that time, sold the medal to fund coaching classes for an entrance exam. He later went on to do a BTech from NIT Calicut, and then a post-graduate diploma in management from IIM Ahmedabad.
Looking back, Hassan does not regret selling the gold medal to fund his entrance coaching.
“That medal went from 4000 ₹to 1.2L now, but I’m sure the coaching was worth way more,” he said in a post shared on the social media platform X.
He concluded his post with a word of advice: “Gentle reminder: forget this gold and silver nonsense, focus on skills and building things,” said the founder of Sensibull. His advice comes at a time when gold and silver are seeing a rush of retail investors amid their spectacular market rally.
Take a look at the post below:
Internet weighs in
Internet users offered mixed reactions to Hassan’s post, but many agreed that upskilling is a real security net against inflation.
“People forget skills are the real inflation hedge,” wrote one X user.
“Well said, Abid. That’s a perfect example of opportunity cost that never shows up on a price chart,” another opined. “Assets compound, but skills change your trajectory. That medal appreciating in value is trivia. The education, exposure, and path it unlocked is what created real optionality.”
“That trade only makes sense if the coaching actually compounded into capability. Most people sell the medal, buy hope, and never turn it into skill; then call it wisdom after the fact,” an X user countered.
(Also read: Gold tears past ₹1.5 lakh in India as trade war fears trigger a rush to safe havens)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Writer and editor with a sharp eye for all things trending and viral. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with her cats and a good book.