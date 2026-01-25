Bengaluru founder advises youngsters to upskill: ‘Forget gold and silver nonsense’

A Bengaluru-based founder has advised youngsters to focus on upskilling rather than worrying about the recent rally in gold and silver prices. Abid Hassan, founder of options trading platform Sensibull, backed his advice with a personal anecdote. Sensibull CEO Abid Hassan says skills beat investments in gold and silver.

The rise in gold prices Hassan said that in the year 2000, he received an 8-gram gold medal for scoring well in 10th grade. The cost of the gold at that time was around ₹4,000. Today, the same amount of gold would be worth nearly ₹1.2 lakh.

Hassan, at that time, sold the medal to fund coaching classes for an entrance exam. He later went on to do a BTech from NIT Calicut, and then a post-graduate diploma in management from IIM Ahmedabad.

Looking back, Hassan does not regret selling the gold medal to fund his entrance coaching.

“That medal went from 4000 ₹to 1.2L now, but I’m sure the coaching was worth way more,” he said in a post shared on the social media platform X.

He concluded his post with a word of advice: “Gentle reminder: forget this gold and silver nonsense, focus on skills and building things,” said the founder of Sensibull. His advice comes at a time when gold and silver are seeing a rush of retail investors amid their spectacular market rally.