Bengaluru founder clarifies on income after saying he invests 15 lakh a month

A Bengaluru-based founder sparked a conversation on salaries by revealing that he invests ₹5 to 15 lakh every month — before offering a clarification on his income. Shobhit Bakliwal, the founder of Indusbit, revealed this fact in an X post highlighting the contrast in how his mother reacts to different kinds of spending and “milestones”.

Shobhit Bakliwal said that he buys equities worth between ₹ 5 to 15 lakh every month

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Bakliwal said that he buys equities worth between ₹5 to 15 lakh every month and nobody raises an eyebrow. However, when he spent ₹7 lakh on buying a car, his mother wanted him to do a pooja, treat his family, take pictures etc.

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{{^usCountry}} Bakliwal wanted to highlight how investing a large amount in equities, which is arguably more beneficial long-term, elicits little or no emotional reaction from his mother. Instead, the majority of social media users focused on just one thing — the ₹15 lakh figure. A clarification {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bakliwal wanted to highlight how investing a large amount in equities, which is arguably more beneficial long-term, elicits little or no emotional reaction from his mother. Instead, the majority of social media users focused on just one thing — the ₹15 lakh figure. A clarification {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Entrepreneur Ravi Handa used the post to bolster his argument that AI is not taking jobs away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entrepreneur Ravi Handa used the post to bolster his argument that AI is not taking jobs away. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Techie in Bangalore saves 15 lakhs a month. Let me repeat - A MONTH!!! And you said AI is taking away jobs,” Handa said in response to Bakliwal’s post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Techie in Bangalore saves 15 lakhs a month. Let me repeat - A MONTH!!! And you said AI is taking away jobs,” Handa said in response to Bakliwal’s post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This prompted Bakliwal to issue a clarification. He explained that he does not actually have a spare ₹15 lakh to invest every month. Instead, he has been changing his debt funds into equities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This prompted Bakliwal to issue a clarification. He explained that he does not actually have a spare ₹15 lakh to invest every month. Instead, he has been changing his debt funds into equities. {{/usCountry}}

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“I don't have that income, I had a lot in debt that I am turning to buy equities,” the Bengaluru-based founder said.

Asked what kind of debt he had, Bakliwal replied, “Liquid funds”. Liquid funds are a type of very low-risk debt mutual fund where people park cash for safety and easy liquidity.

How the internet reacted

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“Haha I get your point, but I think it’s less about the money and more about what it represents. Different generations just value things differently. You’re building wealth quietly; she’s celebrating life loudly,” an X user said.

“Buy gold. Mom will be over the moon,” another suggested.

“You can’t say ‘aaja meri index fund main baith jaa’,” one X user joked.

Some also raised doubts about the authenticity of the claim. “What is this extreme need for clickbaity likes and views? ruined this platform honestly. ₹5-15L monthly equity buyers are either doing it for an employer (i.e. not personal funds) or don't have time to do such timepass on Twitter,” a user said.

“And I buy 3-4 helicopters a month to get past Bangalore traffic. Source: Trust me bro,” another quipped.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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