Bengaluru founder clarifies on income after saying he invests ₹15 lakh a month
A Bengaluru-based founder sparked a conversation on salaries by revealing that he invests ₹5 to 15 lakh every month — before offering a clarification
A Bengaluru-based founder sparked a conversation on salaries by revealing that he invests ₹5 to 15 lakh every month — before offering a clarification on his income. Shobhit Bakliwal, the founder of Indusbit, revealed this fact in an X post highlighting the contrast in how his mother reacts to different kinds of spending and “milestones”.
Bakliwal said that he buys equities worth between ₹5 to 15 lakh every month and nobody raises an eyebrow. However, when he spent ₹7 lakh on buying a car, his mother wanted him to do a pooja, treat his family, take pictures etc.
Bakliwal wanted to highlight how investing a large amount in equities, which is arguably more beneficial long-term, elicits little or no emotional reaction from his mother. Instead, the majority of social media users focused on just one thing — the ₹15 lakh figure.
A clarification{{/usCountry}}
Bakliwal wanted to highlight how investing a large amount in equities, which is arguably more beneficial long-term, elicits little or no emotional reaction from his mother. Instead, the majority of social media users focused on just one thing — the ₹15 lakh figure.
A clarification{{/usCountry}}
Entrepreneur Ravi Handa used the post to bolster his argument that AI is not taking jobs away.{{/usCountry}}
Entrepreneur Ravi Handa used the post to bolster his argument that AI is not taking jobs away.{{/usCountry}}
“Techie in Bangalore saves 15 lakhs a month. Let me repeat - A MONTH!!! And you said AI is taking away jobs,” Handa said in response to Bakliwal’s post.{{/usCountry}}
“Techie in Bangalore saves 15 lakhs a month. Let me repeat - A MONTH!!! And you said AI is taking away jobs,” Handa said in response to Bakliwal’s post.{{/usCountry}}
This prompted Bakliwal to issue a clarification. He explained that he does not actually have a spare ₹15 lakh to invest every month. Instead, he has been changing his debt funds into equities.{{/usCountry}}
This prompted Bakliwal to issue a clarification. He explained that he does not actually have a spare ₹15 lakh to invest every month. Instead, he has been changing his debt funds into equities.{{/usCountry}}
“I don't have that income, I had a lot in debt that I am turning to buy equities,” the Bengaluru-based founder said.
Asked what kind of debt he had, Bakliwal replied, “Liquid funds”. Liquid funds are a type of very low-risk debt mutual fund where people park cash for safety and easy liquidity.
How the internet reacted
“Haha I get your point, but I think it’s less about the money and more about what it represents. Different generations just value things differently. You’re building wealth quietly; she’s celebrating life loudly,” an X user said.
“Buy gold. Mom will be over the moon,” another suggested.
“You can’t say ‘aaja meri index fund main baith jaa’,” one X user joked.
Some also raised doubts about the authenticity of the claim. “What is this extreme need for clickbaity likes and views? ruined this platform honestly. ₹5-15L monthly equity buyers are either doing it for an employer (i.e. not personal funds) or don't have time to do such timepass on Twitter,” a user said.
“And I buy 3-4 helicopters a month to get past Bangalore traffic. Source: Trust me bro,” another quipped.