 Bengaluru groom ditches horse for electric scooter at baraat, his CEO shares how the company made it happen
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Bengaluru groom ditches horse for electric scooter at baraat, his CEO shares how the company made it happen

ByHT Trending Desk
May 14, 2024 01:50 PM IST

Darshan Patel, a Bengaluru resident, danced next to an Ather EV at his wedding baraat. His boss explained how the company made it happen.

A man in Bengaluru ditched a horse and arrived for his wedding on an Ather electric bike. He and others were seen dancing next to the electric vehicle (EV) at the baraat, or the arrival party for the groom. Darshan Patel, an industrial designer working with Ather Energy, got married last weekend.

Bengaluru resident Darshan Patel danced next to an Ather EV at his wedding. (X/@peakbengaluru)
Bengaluru resident Darshan Patel danced next to an Ather EV at his wedding. (X/@peakbengaluru)

"Horses in weddings are being replaced by Ather in @peakbengaluru," wrote Peak Bengaluru, a popular X (formerly Twitter) account documenting the startup and tech culture of the city.

The EV featured in the viral photo is an newly launched Ather Rizta.

See the post on X:

Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, said the groom wanted to make his baraat entry on Rizta and thus, the company made it happen.

“So this happened last weekend. Darshan wanted to make his baraat entry on Rizta and we had to make it happen for his grand entrance. And, why not? Rizta is all about family,” he wrote on X, sharing moments from the baraat.

Watch the video of the groom's entry on the EV:

The photos sparked a conversation on X, with many users amused at the groom's innovative approach for his wedding.

All about Ather Rizta

The Ather Rizta family electric bike was launched last month. It is priced at 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), with bookings beginning from 999. The two-wheeler, which has a waiting period of around three months, is expected to be begin deliveries from July.

Bengaluru groom ditches horse for electric scooter at baraat, his CEO shares how the company made it happen

