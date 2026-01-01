Bengaluru mall's pink parking spot for pregnant women wins praise online: 'Hats off'

A Bengaluru shopping mall has drawn widespread attention after a video highlighted a dedicated parking space reserved exclusively for pregnant women. The initiative has been praised online as a thoughtful step toward making public spaces more accessible and less stressful for expecting mothers. The initiative is being praised online. (Instagram/@moniakshaylove12)

The now-viral clip, recorded in the basement parking area of a Nexus Mall outlet in the city, shows a pastel-pink parking bay clearly marked for “mothers to be”. The visitor who posted the video described the move as both considerate and useful, pointing out that large mall parking lots are often cramped and confusing, which can add to the physical and mental strain for pregnant women. He further praised the management for introducing the facility and urged other malls to follow suit.

“Very nice concept and I loved it,” he said, adding that such measures can significantly reduce stress for those who need additional care.

Social media divided

Many social media users echoed the appreciation, noting that the initiative reflects long-overdue sensitivity in urban infrastructure.

“As a pregnancy progresses, a mother’s center of gravity shifts, making it harder to balance and walk long distances. These spots are placed closer to the entrance to prevent physical strain and are usually wider so they can open the car door fully to get out comfortably. It’s just a small gesture to make a public space safer for both the mom and the baby!” wrote one user.

Comments also poured in from people in other cities, who claimed similar facilities already exist in several malls across India. “It’s in Vijayawada too,” one user wrote, while another simply said, “Very helpful.”

However, the discussion also drew a fair share of sarcasm and criticism. A few commenters questioned the misuse of such spaces or mocked the idea, while others alleged it was a marketing tactic aimed at pregnant women.