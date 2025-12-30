Founder advises people in 20s not to move to Bengaluru, Delhi: ‘Live with family’

Every year, tens of thousands of youngsters move from their hometowns to metropolitan cities in search of better opportunities. With most jobs concentrated in a handful of cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the exodus is not entirely unexpected. However, one entrepreneur feels that moving out in search of a job is a folly. A founder talks about the advantages of living in one's hometown vs moving to bigger cities like Delhi and Bengaluru. ( Representational image)

Rohit Aryan, founder of White Dust, is of the opinion that young people should stay in their hometowns and live with their families. In a post shared on the social media platform X this morning, Aryan reflected upon the trend of moving to bigger cities in pursuit of success. He acknowledged that his opinion might be unpopular even as he advised people in their 20s to stay in their hometowns.

Founder’s advice to Indian youngsters

“Unpopular opinion: In your 20s, life will give you a chance to move to or choose Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, or any other city. Don't choose any of them,” Rohit Aryan advised in his X post.

Aryan explained that he was not advising anyone to stay in their hometowns because there is something wrong with cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Instead, his advice was driven by the belief that success is not contingent on living in metropolitans.

“Be in your hometown, earn and live peacefully. Live close to or with your family. It's not that these cities have problems; it's just that the mindset of moving to a metro city to become successful is wrong,” he said.

Aryan reiterated his belief that staying in one’s hometown is the correct path to follow. “I know many will not agree with this, but trust me, this is the best thing you can do in the long run,” he concluded.

What social media had to say

The piece of advice proved polarising. Many people in the comments section of the post noted that living away from home gives one the opportunity to learn independence.

“It seems to be a blessing but Isn’t 20s the phase to take risks, socialize and independent learnings. Unless of course you’re on the entrepreneurial path,” X user Shivam Dwivedi wrote.

“Fair take but there is nuance to it. Do this, not at the cost of exposure or complacency. Independence goes both ways, lots to learn by living by yourself,” another person said.

Some also pointed out the advantages of living with family.

“Valid take. Success doesn’t come from a pin on the map. Peace, support, and consistency from home often beat the metro hustle most people romanticise,” one person said.