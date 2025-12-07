Noida woman gets emotional as father rushes to meet her with snacks during late night train halt at hometown station

A Noida woman’s heartfelt video about meeting her father during a late night train halt has struck an emotional chord online. A Noida woman went viral after sharing how her father met her during a late night train halt with food.(Instagram/garii.maaa)

The woman, identified as Garima Luthra, posted the clip on Instagram while travelling from Delhi to Udaipur, and the moment has since drawn warm reactions from viewers.

A brief halt, a deeply emotional moment

In the video, Luthra can be seen inside a moving train as she speaks about the overwhelming feelings she is experiencing. She says, "Guys I am little emotional right now because I am travelling from Delhi to Udaipur. Jis route se mai ja rahi hu there is a two minute halt at my hometown. My father is coming. This is like eleven pm. He is coming with some khane peene ka samaan and I am very emotional right now."

A text overlay on the clip reads, "Nobody only your parents can do anything for you," capturing the sentiment behind the moment.

Father’s gesture melts hearts online

The video then shows her father standing at their hometown railway station, holding a small black bag. The frame carries another text overlay that reads, "His smile says all."

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts

Luthra’s clip has gathered numerous affectionate reactions, with many users sharing their own memories and expressing how strongly they relate. One user wrote, "Parents are blessing," while another commented, "My dad is also like same." Others reflected on the universality of such gestures, saying, "This is routine life for parents."

A viewer recounted a similar experience, writing, "This happened to me a month ago. I was travelling and there was a stoppage of five minutes in my hometown around eleven pm and my parents came to meet me not only with food sweets but also with vegetables, dahi and chaach because I was travelling so I did not have anything at home. They truly are blessings."

Another response read, "Always give a tight hug to your parents whenever you meet them trust me that gives strength to them," while someone else added, "No one can beat dad's supremacy."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)