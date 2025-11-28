Bengaluru man leaves corporate job, starts driving auto: ‘Money is not the only necessity’

A compelling video featuring a Bengaluru man detailing his decision to leave his corporate career and pursue a new livelihood as an auto-rickshaw driver has recently gone viral across social media platforms. The man said he left his corporate job and started driving an auto in Bengaluru. (Instagram/@rak.shot)

“Motivating myself for tomorrow. Trying to help anyone who is about to quit,” Rakesh wrote and shared a video. The clip opens with a text insert which reads, “Auto driver not a corporate slave anymore.”

“Hey guys, it’s me riding an auto and not scared of starting all over again,” he says in the video. He continues that he is making the video for people who think they are at the hardest phase of their life.

He recalls that at one point, he had given up on life and thought that he would never recover again. “But here I am. Driving an auto and life is not gonna end or defeat me,” he says, adding, “Just live and focus on doing something.

Talking about finances, he says, “I understand money is a necessity, but money is not the only necessity.”

“We do have to understand that there are other things which are important in life other than money,” he continues, adding, “Find value for your life, find true purpose.”

He advises that if hurdles come one’s way, then one should face them instead of running away or hiding. He ends the video by wishing everyone a good day.

His video resonated with many, and they shared a variety of remarks. An individual commented, “More power to you. I left my corporate job last year, and I won't say it's been easy taking that leap of faith, but I'm happiest learning and growing. I wish you the best.”

Another added, “I don't see a man driving an auto, I see a man who won over ego & social taboo! You are inspiring!” A third expressed, “This is so much more inspiring than the dance ones (no hard feelings for your dance BUT this is a life thing and so many of us around are looking for some inspiration, idea or just a moral push). More power to you.” A fourth wrote, “You bro, you are a king.”

At the time of writing this report, Rakesh had close to 1,300 followers with 150 posts. His bio reads, “Dance and Martial arts brought in meaning and purpose to my life. I'm here creating moves to save the world from depression.”