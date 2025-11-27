Bengaluru rider left with 6 lakh hospital bill, multiple fractures after accident: ‘Tum apne roads ke liye kuch karo’

Pothole-ridden roads in Bengaluru have once again come under sharp focus after a resident shared a video from a hospital bed, blaming poor infrastructure for a major accident that left him seriously injured. Saurabh Pandey, the injured man, said he lost control of his two-wheeler because of an unmarked speed breaker.(@khyatishree2/Instagram)

His friend, Khyati Shree, posted the video on Instagram, and it quickly went viral as she raised urgent questions about road safety, accountability, and the daily risks faced by commuters.

“If you can't fix the roads, then please ban 2-wheelers in Bangalore,” the caption of the post reads.

Injured man questions safety:

Saurabh Pandey, the injured man, said he lost control of his two-wheeler because of a poorly constructed, unmarked speed breaker.

In the video, Pandey spoke with visible pain, saying that “any road in Bengaluru, anyone, is full of potholes.” He added that he had severe injuries on his leg, hand, and arm.

“Tum apne road ke liye kuch karo (Please do something about the city’s roads. It is high time),” he adds.

Shree’s caption on Instagram sharply criticised the state of Bengaluru’s infrastructure. She wrote that her friend’s vehicle slipped due to the faulty speed breaker, forcing him into a life-threatening situation that required immediate surgery.

His family travelled from another city to support him, only to learn he would be immobile for six months and now has a medical bill of ₹6 lakh.

“The next time you find your loved one in a hospital due to a road accident, try asking who is actually responsible. Why a helmet is crucial but an unmarked speed-breaker is fine,” the post adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Check out the video here:

Social media reacts:

Instagram users expressed shock and anger after watching the video, saying it reflected the daily risks faced by commuters in Bengaluru.

One of the users commented, “If you can drive in Bangalore properly. You can drive anywhere in the world.”

A second user commented, “Bangalore is nothing but an artificially created hype... Gurgaon is another joke. It's high time Indians realise this and lower their expectations.”

“Open your eyes while driving, this is Bangalore, you have to see the road, the potholes, as well as people.”

The video was shared on November 26, 2025, and since then, it has gained 3 lakh views and numerous comments.

Recently, a Bengaluru resident’s Reddit post also went viral after he described how a single pothole caused damage worth ₹23,000 to his car, barely a week after he had it serviced.