‘98% pothole, 2% road’: Bengaluru man’s viral post sparks outrage and humour online

Sharing a photograph of a massive pothole that resembled a mini-lake, the user wrote,“Normally, the road size will be 98 per cent and the pothole size would be 2 per cent. In this photo shot on 17th October in Bengaluru, the road is only 2 per cent and the ‘LakeHole’ is 98 per cent. @GBAChiefComm ji, can we make Varthur–Gunjur pothole-free?”

Bengaluru’s battered roads are once again in the spotlight after a local resident’s sarcastic post about a cratered stretch near Varthur –Gunjur went viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions and humour-laced frustration from fellow citizens.

The tongue-in-cheek comparison struck a chord with thousands online, with many calling it a perfect snapshot of Bengaluru’s daily struggle. Replies ranged from witty quips to angry appeals for accountability.

How did X users react? “Humanoids are the only hope,” one user commented, while another joked, “If Bengaluru’s roads keep turning into lakes, commuters might soon start carrying boats instead of cars.”

“Ah yes, Bengaluru’s new infrastructure marvel, the National Aquatic Highway! Where cars double as boats, helmets are replaced by life jackets, and Google Maps says, ‘Continue swimming straight for 500 meters,’” another post read.

But beyond the humour, frustration ran deep. “They don’t seem to care anymore. Thousands of vehicles ply every hour and see the road quality, are they blindfolded? They must lay new BT roads on a war footing. This is breaking our spines every day. Why this apathy toward taxpayers?” a resident asked.

The viral exchange has once again underscored public anger over the city’s poor road infrastructure, especially in areas like Whitefield, Varthur, and Bellandur, where newly relaid stretches often give way after heavy rain.

Social media platforms have been flooded with similar posts in recent weeks, as citizens demand accountability from civic agencies and elected representatives. The recurring theme: potholes that morph into ponds after every downpour, leaving motorists at risk and mocking Bengaluru’s tech-city image.