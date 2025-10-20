Bengaluru's Ejipura Flyover to be ready by June 2026, says DK Shivakumar after site visit

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the government aims to complete the long-delayed Ejipura Flyover project by June 2026, as he inspected the site along with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy following his “Walk with Bengaluru” initiative.

During the interaction, residents highlighted a range of civic concerns, from pending infrastructure projects and flooding to traffic chaos and poor connectivity in the Koramangala–Ejipura corridor. The meeting centred on the stalled flyover project, which began before 2019, halted midway, and was recently revived under a new contractor.

