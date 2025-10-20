Edit Profile
    Bengaluru's Ejipura Flyover to be ready by June 2026, says DK Shivakumar after site visit

    Published on: Oct 20, 2025 8:59 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The meeting centred on the stalled flyover project, which began before 2019.
    The elevated corridor aims to alleviate traffic congestion in Koramangala–Ejipura.

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the government aims to complete the long-delayed Ejipura Flyover project by June 2026, as he inspected the site along with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy following his “Walk with Bengaluru” initiative.

    During the interaction, residents highlighted a range of civic concerns, from pending infrastructure projects and flooding to traffic chaos and poor connectivity in the Koramangala–Ejipura corridor. The meeting centred on the stalled flyover project, which began before 2019, halted midway, and was recently revived under a new contractor.

    “Visited the construction site of the Ejipura Flyover and I am happy to see that full-scale work has commenced. This elevated corridor is designed to ease traffic congestion along the Koramangala–Ejipura stretch. We are committed to completing the project by June 2026 and ensuring this vital link serves our residents without further delay”, DK Shivakumar wrote on X.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes