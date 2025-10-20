Edit Profile
    Karnataka caste census extended till October 31: DK Shivakumar

    Updated on: Oct 20, 2025 8:24 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar (PTI)
    The survey, conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and was initially scheduled to conclude on October 7.

    The Karnataka government has extended the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as the caste census, until October 31, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Sunday.

    Shivakumar clarified that teachers will no longer be deployed for enumeration work during the extended period, news agency PTI reported.

    The survey, conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and was initially scheduled to conclude on October 7. The deadline was later pushed to October 18, coinciding with an extension of Dasara holidays for government and aided schools to allow teachers to participate as enumerators.

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a review meeting on Sunday with senior ministers, officials, and Commission Chairman Madhusudan R. Naik to assess progress.

    “Except for Bengaluru South, Bidar, and Dharwad, nearly 90% of the survey work has been completed across the state,” Shivakumar said. “In Bengaluru city, coverage stands at 67%, with about 20% of respondents choosing not to disclose details. The survey has now been extended till October 31, and teachers will not be used for enumeration work anymore.”

    He added that enumeration will pause for Deepavali from October 20 to 22, after which other government employees will continue the work. An online option for the survey will also be made available.

    “I appeal to people from all communities to participate and respond to the questions. Don’t miss this opportunity,” Shivakumar urged.

    Before the latest extension, the survey’s cost was estimated at 420 crore. Officials said the exercise is being conducted scientifically through a 60-question questionnaire.

    The state had previously spent 165.51 crore on a similar Social and Educational Survey in 2015, which was eventually discarded.

    (With agency inputs)

