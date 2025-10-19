Former Bengaluru top cop backs Sudha, Narayana Murthy's decision to opt out of caste survey

In a strongly worded social media post, former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has come out in defence of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty, slamming Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress party for their reaction to the couple’s decision to opt out of the ongoing caste survey.

The Murthys recently chose not to participate in the controversial caste-based household survey being conducted across Karnataka, citing personal reasons. Their decision, which reportedly included a handwritten note, triggered criticism from some political quarters, with CM Siddaramaiah himself publicly questioning their stance.

Bhaskar Rao, a retired IPS officer who has also dabbled in politics in recent years, expressed disappointment over the Chief Minister’s comments. In a post on X, Rao wrote: “I don’t hold any brief for Infosys nor the Murthys. I feel sad that a person of @siddaramaiah‘s repute is calling names and allowing himself to descend low to answer some media person.”

He further criticized the Congress party’s broader reaction, saying its members had launched an unnecessary “diatribe” against the Murthys. Rao also raised concerns over the leak of the Murthys’ handwritten refusal note, pointing out that the caste survey commission had assured the High Court that data would be protected.

“At the outset , the government should answer how the hand written note of theirs came into public domain,” he said.

Defending the Murthys’ choice, Rao reminded that the survey was voluntary and participation was not mandatory. He urged Siddaramaiah to exercise more caution in his public statements, especially after the CM deleted an earlier post mocking the Murthys with a fictional reward.

“This reflects poorly on the way the office of @CMofKarnataka is run. Please don’t insult yourself Sir. You are our Chief Minister,” Rao concluded.