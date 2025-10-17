'Our kids took 2 hours to reach school': Bengaluru resident’s viral rant on Varthur-Sarjapur Road

According to the post, children traveling from Whitefield to school on Sarjapur-Varthur Road (14 km) took two hours to reach their destination, even at 1 pm off-peak hours. The resident questioned whether authorities were actively addressing potholes and traffic issues on the busy route.

A Bengaluru resident's post has gone viral on social media highlighting the city’s worsening traffic conditions, accompanied by a Google Maps screenshot showing the route fully red with congestion.

The post drew widespread reactions from residents and commuters. Many expressed frustration over the long commute for school children. “This is totally unfair. Hope the government fixes the infrastructure so commute time reduces,” one user commented.

Others emphasized the stress of long daily travel. “Anything beyond 2–3 km isn’t ideal for kids, given the stress and commute time,” another wrote.

Several users criticized the condition of Varthur Market area, calling it a nightmare for daily commuters. “Almost all of Bangalore East is choc-a-bloc,” one post noted.

Several users also suggested long-term solutions, including making Bengaluru more pedestrian-friendly and addressing street vendor encroachment. “Once that happens, everything else will fall into place like a chain effect. No more street vendors blocking walkways; they can be given proper designated spaces with parking facilities,” one user said.

The post also labeled October 14 as a “Black Day” for Bengaluru, referring to severe city-wide traffic that day, including an incident where a bus broke down on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), causing further congestion and delays.

The day has been described by residents as one of the worst in recent memory, highlighting the urgent need for better traffic management and city planning.

