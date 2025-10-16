Bengaluru ORR traffic update: Panathur road set to open Friday, congestion to drop

The reopening is expected to ease congestion on the Varthur–Marathahalli stretch and help reduce traffic bottlenecks on the ORR.

The road has been closed for several days due to ongoing construction, leading to heavy traffic on Varthur–Marathahalli Road and Vibgyor Road.

Commuters on the Outer Ring Road ( ORR ) can expect relief next week as Panathur Road is scheduled to reopen on Friday, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association shared on X.

Recent traffic advisory The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) had issued an advisory for road closures on the ORR service road due to BMRCL metro station construction. The affected stretch runs from 9th Main Road Junction to 5th Main Road Junction and is set to remain closed for 45 days starting October 6.

Motorists coming from Ibblur towards Silk Board Junction have been advised to use alternate routes. Options include:

Traveling via the 14th Main Road flyover and continuing along the main road to reach 5th Main Road Junction. Using internal roads of HSR Layout to proceed towards Silk Board and Hosur Main Road.

Traffic authorities have urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and follow the suggested detours until Panathur Road reopens.

The ORR serves as a vital corridor connecting the IT hubs of Whitefield, Marathahalli, and Outer Ring Road, making the reopening of Panathur Road crucial for daily commuters. Authorities expect the move to significantly ease peak-hour traffic along the stretch.

(Also Read: Km-long traffic jam on Bengaluru’s ORR from Silk Board to Hebbal after rainfall lashes city – video)