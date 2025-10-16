Bengaluru traffic cop slaps biker in viral video, suspended amid public outrage. Watch

The DCP confirmed that the officer involved has been suspended pending further investigation.

In response, DCP South Traffic shared on X, “Accountability and respect go hand-in-hand. Action taken against staff for misbehavior.”

The clip, reportedly shot by a bystander, shows the officer striking the motorcyclist in an unidentified location in Bengaluru. It is unclear what led to the confrontation.

A video showing a Bengaluru traffic cop slapping a bike rider during an altercation has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and renewed calls for police accountability.

The public reaction has been swift and critical. Many questioned why the officer was only suspended and not booked under criminal charges. One user wrote, “Suspended? He should be booked under criminal charges and be in jail. If a civilian slaps a policeman, they go to jail. Why is this different?”

Other comments called for stricter enforcement across all traffic violations, “Show the same courage against auto drivers, tankers and heavy vehicles coming from the wrong side during peak hours. Waiting for strict action,” wrote a user tagging @blrcitytraffic.

Critics also described the incident as “thuggery in uniform” PC Mallikarjun, a social media user, wrote, “Slapping citizens for traffic stops? That’s not policing, it’s thuggery in uniform! Suspend him NOW. Equal law means cops get the boot too, not just fines. Bodycam mandate or more viral slaps?”

Others pointed out a pattern of aggressive policing, citing similar behavior by traffic staff elsewhere in the city, “I saw a female traffic cop over Marathahalli bridge literally pulling someone off their bike today. Though she didn’t slap, the attitude was the same,” another user noted.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about police conduct and the need for training, oversight, and the use of bodycams to prevent abuse during routine traffic enforcement.

