Mumbai woman praises Bengaluru cab driver who got her sandwiches mid-ride: 'Mujhe aap humesha yaad rahoge'

A simple act of kindness in Bengaluru has captured hearts online after a Mumbai woman shared how her Uber driver went out of his way to help her when she was hungry.

The Mumbai-based woman, Yogitaa Rathore, posted a video on Instagram describing the incident.

She started the video by saying, “Aaj mere sath Bangalore mai iti pyaari cheez hui mai kabhi nahi bhool paungi (Something so lovely happened to me in Bangalore that I will never forget).”

Kind cab driver wins hearts:

In the video, Rathore explained that after finishing a shoot, she had a breakdown and was feeling very hungry, with her flight scheduled for 2 am.

While talking to her friend in the cab, she mentioned, “I am so hungry, my flight is also at 2 am. You know how far Bangalore airport is. Patani ab kab khana khaungi.”

Noticing her distress, the cab driver stepped out briefly and returned with sandwiches.

In the video, the driver is seen saying, “Ap ite baar bolee mujhe acha nahi laga ye sunke. Agar meri behen bhi bhuka hota to mujhe bura lagta (I felt really bad. If my sister had been hungry, I would have felt bad too).”

"Aap call pe veg bola isliye mai veg dhund raha tha (You mentioned on the call that you wanted veg, I was looking for a vegetarian option).

Rathore expressed her gratitude and said, “Mujhe ap humesha yaad rahoge (I will always remember you).”

The video has since gone viral, with many praising the driver’s thoughtfulness and attentiveness.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Social media reacts:

Instagram users flooded the comments with praise for the cab driver’s kindness, calling the gesture heartwarming and thoughtful.

One of the users commented, “Only if all of us start being this kind to each other. This is always going to be a lesson for me.”

A second user commented, “This side of people and Bangalore no one’s talking about.”

“I hope bhaiyya gets everything in this world,” another user commented.

The video was shared on November 20, 2025, and since then, it has gained 1 million views and numerous comments.