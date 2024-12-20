Bengaluru techie calls out manager on LinkedIn for tracking breaks, unrealistic workload

A Bengaluru-based techie fired a salvo of accusations against his ex-manager after being terminated from his role. In a LinkedIn post shared one day ago, the techie blamed his boss for creating a toxic work environment through micromanagement, excessive workload, and disproportionate focus on minor infractions. stress

The Bengaluru based employee said he worked in the India office of an American workforce management company. However, he blamed the company’s Indian management team for normalising a toxic work culture.

The accusations

The techie claimed that he faced several challenges during his time with the company. He was terminated from his position in less than four months.

“I joined the company on September 9, 2024, with immense enthusiasm, bringing my prior experience from Amazon and Revolut,” he said, adding he was clear during his interview that he had no direct experience of SaaS (software as a service) but expressed his willingness to learn.

Despite this, he claims that he was offered little guidance once he joined the organisation. He blamed his supervisor for this at several points in his lengthy LinkedIn post. “I was expected to perform at the same level as experienced employees without receiving adequate mentorship or training,” he said.

Micromanagement, tracking breaks and more

Lack of guidance was not the only issue he faced. The techie claimed that his breaks were recorded and he was pulled up if his break time ran longer by even a minute. He was also burdened with an “unrealistic” workload.

The techie said that the company system automatically put him offline after a brief period of inactivity and he was not properly guided on how to log breaks.

“Despite it being widely acknowledged that I was new to the system, the payroll process, and Salesforce, I received no constructive guidance on these tools or processes. This included fundamental aspects such as how to use Salesforce effectively, how to log breaks or the implications of being automatically put offline by the system after brief periods of inactivity,” he said.

He also took issue with his manager’s management style, noting that he placed a disproportionate amount of focus on small issues.

“For instance, he focused on minor infractions, such as exceeding break times by a minute, instead of offering constructive feedback on my work or helping me improve my efficiency,” the disgruntled employee said in his LinkedIn post.

Unrealistic workload

Finally, he highlighted the issue of unrealistic workload, claiming he was asked to manage 35 to 40 cases a week. Moreover, he was also expected to put in overtime. Often, work was assigned to him minutes before his shift ended - leading him to work beyond his shift timings.

“When I raised concerns about the extended hours and sought guidance on managing my workload, I was met with dismissive responses like, ‘You have to solve your open cases anyhow, any way you prefer’” the techie said.

His claims were backed by another employee who also shared a LinkedIn post on the company’s problematic work culture. The second employee wrote about his “very bad experience,” advising others to steer clear of the company.

HT.com has reached out to the company in question and will update this copy on receiving a response.