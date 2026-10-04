Bengaluru techie breaks down 63,000 September expenses: ‘At least now I know where my money went’

A 26-year-old corporate employee has shared a detailed breakdown of her September expenses while living in Bengaluru, giving a glimpse into how quickly everyday costs can add up. From rent and food to travel, subscriptions and shopping, her monthly spending covered several categories.

Bengaluru woman breaks down her cost of living. (Instagram/@shivanjaliverse)

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Instagram user Shivanjali shared the breakdown in a video, revealing that she spent ₹63,000 in September.

How much did she spend on rent and food?

Shivanjali said she lives in a three-BHK apartment with her college friends. Her share of the rent and maintenance comes to ₹25,000 a month.

She usually has breakfast and lunch at the office, which helps her save on food during the day. For dinner, she shares the cost of a cook with her flatmates, spending around ₹2,000. Her share of groceries was another ₹3,000.

Dining out and food delivery, however, added considerably to her expenses. “And of course, all the random dining-outs, Swiggy and Zomato orders added up to ₹12K,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} She also spends ₹1,000 on her share of a house help for cleaning and other chores. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also spends ₹1,000 on her share of a house help for cleaning and other chores. {{/usCountry}}

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What else added to her monthly expenses?

For travel, Shivanjali said she mostly uses her bike and spent around ₹3,000 on petrol. Autos and cabs added another ₹4,000.

Her gym membership, AI subscriptions, iCloud, OTT platforms and other subscriptions together cost her ₹6,000. Shopping, personal care and miscellaneous expenses came to around ₹7,000.

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“Finally, shopping, personal care, and all those random miscellaneous expenses came to around ₹7K,” she said.

Adding everything together, her total September spending came to ₹63,000.

“So after adding everything up, I spent a total of ₹63K in September. And honestly, seeing the final number was slightly scary, but at least now I know where my money went,” Shivanjali said.

Check out the full video below:

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The breakdown led to mixed reactions, with some users asking about her savings and income, while others compared her spending with their own budgets.

One user wrote, “Expenses are good. Hope you invest well too.”

Another asked, “Aapki income kitni hai didi, approx bata do.”

Someone else questioned the lifestyle, writing, “This is a way of living I would never prefer. Even if I earn less, I would prefer a better place with a better environment and a pressure-free mind. I just bought a piece of land and am doing organic farming, raising cattle and spending minimum time on screens. You can also party, but not in clubs, with your family together. I never competed in the rat race, not because I am afraid, but because I love living like this.”

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Meanwhile, one person compared the expenses with their own budget, saying, “Damn bro, I’m literally spending ₹5K in the whole month of September, including room rent, food and other expenses in Bangalore.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)