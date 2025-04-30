Bengaluru woman claims restaurant valets crashed 1.4 crore Mercedes while filming Reels

A family dinner turned into a nightmare for a Bengaluru resident when her new Mercedes Benz worth ₹1.4 crore was crashed by valets at a restaurant who were reportedly trying to film Instagram reels inside the car, Indian Express reported. Photos of the damaged vehicles have been shared online by multiple Karnataka-based accounts.(X/karnatakaportf)

The incident occurred on February 26 and a video of the damaged car went viral on social media. Now, its owner has accused the restaurant of trying to cover up the incident and claimed that the the person who crashed her car, got the job with the restaurant using a fake driving licence, India Today said.

Luxury car destroyed

Divya Chhabra, the car's owner said that she handed over the car keys to a valet driver outside a Marathahalli restaurant before going to dinner with her family.

"Since it’s an expensive car, we were cautious and specifically asked him if he was comfortable parking it. We even offered to park it ourselves if needed. He confidently assured us that it was no issue, and he would handle it carefully," she said.

Only 35 minutes later, the restaurant staff approached the family informing them that car had been damaged. "We were expecting a minor scratch—until he showed us the photo. It was beyond shocking. The driver had crashed the car into a wall so badly that the entire wall collapsed onto the car," she said, alleging that restaurant staff had cleared debris from the crash scene.

Take a look at the video here:

Chhabra has now alleged that insurance investigators recovered the reel the men had shot and that one of them admitted that they would regularly take expensive cars on joyrides to film videos.

"When we confronted the restaurant manager and staff, they completely denied responsibility, claiming it had nothing to do with them. Even when the police arrived and supported us, the restaurant representatives were uncooperative, dismissive, and even giggling throughout the situation," she said.

Chhabra states that the restaurant’s owner has approached the High Court seeking dismissal of the FIRs filed against them. She estimates the damage to the vehicle at ₹20 lakh, but says the insurance claim is still pending due to the ongoing legal dispute.