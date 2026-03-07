Bengaluru woman flags ‘cellphone addiction’ after drivers stay on calls throughout auto rides: ‘Everyone is on phone’

An automotive engineer from Bengaluru has raised concerns about what she calls a growing “cellphone addiction” in the country after noticing a pattern during her recent auto rickshaw rides. Manjunath shared that the experience left her surprised and concerned. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Manasa Manjunath said every auto driver she travelled with this week spent the entire ride talking on the phone, sparking a wider discussion online about people being constantly glued to their devices.

“I’ve taken 4 auto rides this week. All between 15-25 mins. Every auto driver has been on the phone non-stop for every single minute of every ride,” the caption of the post reads.

Concern over rising phone addiction: Manjunath shared that the experience left her surprised and concerned. She wrote that the drivers were on the phone “non-stop for every single minute of every ride”.

Her observation did not stop with auto rides. She added that similar behaviour can be seen in many everyday places. According to her post, people working in stores, salons, and shops are also frequently busy on their phones instead of focusing on their work.

“It’s the same in stores, salons, shops,… Everyone is busy on their phones instead of doing work. We have a serious cellphone addiction problem in our country,” the post adds.

