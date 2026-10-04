Bengaluru woman searches for perfect time to avoid traffic, finds only one solution: WFH

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic has once again become the subject of an online conversation after a woman shared a humorous take on her daily struggle to find the perfect time to commute from work. After trying different timings to escape congestion, she came to a rather drastic conclusion: the best way to avoid Bengaluru traffic is simply not to go to the office.

A Bengaluru woman shared her frustration with the city’s traffic after getting stuck on the road at 3:20 pm. (Instagram/idli_dosai_bros)

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The video captures her sitting inside a car while surrounded by traffic in the middle of the afternoon. What makes the situation even more frustrating, she suggests, is that the roads appear packed even at a time when one might normally expect traffic to be relatively lighter.

‘Best time to leave office is to not go to office’

The woman, named Kavya, shared the video on the Instagram account @idli_dosai_bros.

Sitting inside the car while stuck in traffic, she is heard saying, “As a person working in Bengaluru, I have tried every permutation and combination of what is the best time to leave office to avoid traffic, and after a lot of research, I have come to the conclusion that the best time to leave office is to not go to office at all. Work from home, people, work from home! It's 3:20 in the afternoon, and look at the traffic. Look at it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Her frustration appears to stem from the fact that despite travelling at around 3:20 pm, long before the conventional evening rush hour, she still found herself caught amid heavy traffic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her frustration appears to stem from the fact that despite travelling at around 3:20 pm, long before the conventional evening rush hour, she still found herself caught amid heavy traffic. {{/usCountry}}

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The clip was shared with a caption that read: “3 hours of time, energy and fuel waste!”

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users relate to Bengaluru traffic struggle

While the post has garnered limited reactions so far, several users found Kavya’s experience relatable, particularly her argument in favour of working from home.

One user wrote, “Bengaluru traffic is truly unpredictable.” Another said, “This is so relatable.” A third person remarked, “Work from home sounds better every day.” Echoing the frustration expressed in the video, another user added, “The struggle is absolutely real.”

(Also read: Bengaluru woman takes over 3 hours to cover 19 km in peak traffic: ‘Huge respect for people who do this daily’)

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)