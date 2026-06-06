Bengaluru woman shares why couple chose higher EMI over ₹50,000 rent for their first home
A Bengaluru woman shared why paying ₹50,000 rent pushed her and her partner to buy their first home.
A Bengaluru couple’s decision to buy their first home despite paying nearly ₹50,000 in monthly rent has sparked a discussion online about home ownership, rising rents and long term financial planning in the city.
(Also read: ‘No risk, no stories’: Bengaluru woman quits ₹60,000 a month job at 22 with no backup plan)
Taking to Instagram, Rajani Naik shared a video in which she opened up about the factors she and her partner considered before finalising their first home in Bengaluru. The text overlaid on the clip read, “Before buying our first home, we refused to compromise on these 5 things.”
(Also read: ‘Not everyone in Bengaluru earns lakhs’: Woman calls out landlords over rising rents)
‘Reality was very different’
In the caption, Naik wrote, “Before buying our first home in Bangalore, we thought we would simply find an apartment we liked and book it. Reality, however, was very different.”
She said sunlight and ventilation were among their biggest priorities. “Some of our biggest considerations included sunlight and ventilation, which were completely non negotiable because we had already lived in high rise apartments and knew how much natural light affects everyday life,” she wrote.
The couple also considered whether to buy a resale property or a new apartment. “Initially, we looked at resale properties because of budget constraints, but after comparing options, we felt a new apartment made more sense for long term appreciation,” Naik said.
Rent versus EMI
Another key factor was the comparison between rent and EMI. “Paying almost ₹50,000 in rent every month made us think differently. A higher EMI felt intimidating, but at least we would be building an asset,” she wrote.
Naik added that builder reputation also played an important role in their decision. “We preferred peace of mind over taking unnecessary risks and wanted to invest with a trusted developer,” she said.
The couple had initially booked a 2 BHK apartment, but later upgraded to a compact 3 BHK after thinking about their future lifestyle, family visits and the possibility of having a child. “Honestly, that turned out to be one of our best decisions. Our little philosophy is simple: if we want to build a big life, we can live in a slightly smaller home,” she wrote.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip has received several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “Nailed the rent vs EMI logic. Adding to that, rent in Bangalore is already approaching EMI levels in many areas, and in some cases, it has even started exceeding EMIs.”
(Also read: Woman moves to Bengaluru after 13 years in Gurgaon, shares why she treats rented apartment like her own)
Another said, “I don't compromise on the quality of life and standard I deserve. I shouldn't have to be unhappy in the place I live.” A third commented, “Having a metro station near the apartment was non negotiable for me, as I can't drive a car.” Another user wrote, “Rajani, I'm so happy to hear that you've bought a home. Congratulations!” One more added, “Location is one of the most important factors.” Another summed it up by saying, “A compact 3 BHK is always a better long term decision.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More