Bengaluru woman shares why couple chose higher EMI over ₹50,000 rent for their first home

A Bengaluru couple’s decision to buy their first home despite paying nearly ₹50,000 in monthly rent has sparked a discussion online about home ownership, rising rents and long term financial planning in the city. A Bengaluru woman shared why the couple chose a higher EMI over paying nearly ₹50,000 in monthly rent. (Instagram/livingwithrajani)

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Taking to Instagram, Rajani Naik shared a video in which she opened up about the factors she and her partner considered before finalising their first home in Bengaluru. The text overlaid on the clip read, “Before buying our first home, we refused to compromise on these 5 things.”

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‘Reality was very different’ In the caption, Naik wrote, “Before buying our first home in Bangalore, we thought we would simply find an apartment we liked and book it. Reality, however, was very different.”

She said sunlight and ventilation were among their biggest priorities. “Some of our biggest considerations included sunlight and ventilation, which were completely non negotiable because we had already lived in high rise apartments and knew how much natural light affects everyday life,” she wrote.

The couple also considered whether to buy a resale property or a new apartment. “Initially, we looked at resale properties because of budget constraints, but after comparing options, we felt a new apartment made more sense for long term appreciation,” Naik said.

Rent versus EMI Another key factor was the comparison between rent and EMI. “Paying almost ₹50,000 in rent every month made us think differently. A higher EMI felt intimidating, but at least we would be building an asset,” she wrote.

Naik added that builder reputation also played an important role in their decision. “We preferred peace of mind over taking unnecessary risks and wanted to invest with a trusted developer,” she said.

The couple had initially booked a 2 BHK apartment, but later upgraded to a compact 3 BHK after thinking about their future lifestyle, family visits and the possibility of having a child. “Honestly, that turned out to be one of our best decisions. Our little philosophy is simple: if we want to build a big life, we can live in a slightly smaller home,” she wrote.

Watch the clip here: