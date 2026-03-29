Bengaluru woman shares why Japan’s ‘basic civic sense’ impressed her more than technology

A Bengaluru woman’s reflection on her recent trip to Japan has triggered a conversation on social media about civic sense and public behaviour. The woman, Amisha Aggarwal, shared her observations after spending two weeks in the country, saying the biggest surprise was not technology but everyday discipline and public behaviour. A Bengaluru woman shared how Japan’s civic sense, not technology, was the biggest culture shock during her two week visit. (X/@awwmishaaa)

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Taking to X, Aggarwal wrote about the cultural differences she noticed during her stay. Her post quickly caught attention online and has so far received more than 2.6k views along with several reactions from users who resonated with her observations.

In the post, she wrote: “Spent two weeks in Japan, and the biggest culture shock wasn’t technology. It was basic civic sense. No honking, no pushing, no litter, trains arriving to the minute. Turns out development is mostly behaviour, not GDP.”

Take a look here at the post: