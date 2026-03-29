Bengaluru woman shares why Japan’s ‘basic civic sense’ impressed her more than technology
A Bengaluru woman said Japan’s discipline and civic sense stood out more than technology during her two-week visit.
A Bengaluru woman’s reflection on her recent trip to Japan has triggered a conversation on social media about civic sense and public behaviour. The woman, Amisha Aggarwal, shared her observations after spending two weeks in the country, saying the biggest surprise was not technology but everyday discipline and public behaviour.
(Also read: IIT graduate in Tokyo compares Japan vs India work culture: 'I don't have to respond after work hours')
Taking to X, Aggarwal wrote about the cultural differences she noticed during her stay. Her post quickly caught attention online and has so far received more than 2.6k views along with several reactions from users who resonated with her observations.
In the post, she wrote: “Spent two weeks in Japan, and the biggest culture shock wasn’t technology. It was basic civic sense. No honking, no pushing, no litter, trains arriving to the minute. Turns out development is mostly behaviour, not GDP.”
Take a look here at the post:
Social media users share their reactions
Many users agreed with Aggarwal’s take and shared their own views about Japan and civic discipline. One user commented, "What I appreciate about Japan is that, when a natural calamity happens, even of devastating consequences, the administration acts quickly and restores everything super fast."
Another user echoed a similar sentiment, writing, "Yes that’s the difference . And unless you live that experience you can’t tell why they are much ahead."
Several others used the opportunity to reflect on civic habits closer to home. One user wrote, "So true, most educated people in India forget the basic civic sense at most places and that is what causes frequent problems." Another user responded with appreciation for the observation, saying, "Awesome point of view."
The conversation continued as more people expressed agreement with Aggarwal’s perspective. One user wrote, "I completely agree with you," while another added simply, "This is so true."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More