 Bengaluru woman who tried returning spoilt milk ends up losing ₹77,000 to scamster | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru woman who tried returning spoilt milk ends up losing 77,000 to scamster

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 24, 2024 05:16 PM IST

The scamster made the woman from Bengaluru follow a few instructions and entered her UPI pin in her app to steal money from her

After an elderly woman from Bengaluru, aged 65, ordered milk online, it turned out to be spoilt. Later, when she tried to return it, the woman ended up losing 77,000 to a scamster. The scamster made her follow a few instructions and entered her UPI pin in her app to steal money from her, as per reports.

A woman fell prey to an online scam.
A woman fell prey to an online scam.

Times of India (TOI) shared that the woman searched for the platform's customer care number online. Once she got hold of the phone number, she placed a call, after which a man claiming to be the executive of the grocery platform picked up her call. Later, the man told her she didn't need to return the milk. However, she would get her money back, all she had to do was follow a few instructions. (Also Read: How fraudsters pull off stock market investment scams: a step-by-step guide from Mumbai Police)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Then, she got a WhatsApp message with the UPI ID number 081958. The fraudster requested that she use her digital payment app, PhonePe, to select the "transfer money" option and click the "To Bank/UPI ID" icon. The woman did so without realising what he was about to do. The fraudster then forced her to select the UPI ID option and input the number he had supplied her on WhatsApp when a page opened. To receive her refund, the woman was instructed to click "pay" and input her UPI PIN after entering the final five digits of her cell phone. (Also Read: Senior citizen loses 8.6L to con while trying to buy US dollars)

The money was taken out of her account after she entered her PIN, and the fraudster ended the call. After realising she was duped, the woman contacted cyber helpline 1930 and then complained to the Byatarayanapura police.

A senior police officer told TOI, "We have taken up the case under the Information Technology Act and measures are taken to freeze the amount from the fraudster's account."

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Bengaluru woman who tried returning spoilt milk ends up losing 77,000 to scamster
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On