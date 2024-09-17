Bengaluru’s ‘pookie professor’ wins internet’s heart with hilarious reaction to students' prank

Pranking a teacher in India is usually a risky move, often leading to unintended consequences. But for a group of students at Bengaluru’s Christ University, their daring classroom prank paid off in a way they never expected. The professor’s heartwarming reaction was the cherry on top, and a video capturing the moment has gone viral on social media, with the internet swooning over the teacher’s response. Students at Bengaluru’s Christ University pranked their professor, who responded with a sweet smile and wave.(@maardaalapsych )

The prank unfolds

The playful incident began during a regular class when two students appeared to get into an argument. Curious, the professor stepped in to mediate the situation. The students cleverly revealed that their argument was about the grammatical correctness of two sentences: "You is sleep" versus "You can sleep." Without hesitation, the teacher answered that the correct sentence was "You can sleep."

What happened next left both the teacher and viewers in stitches. As soon as the professor spoke the words, all the students immediately put their heads down on their desks, pretending to fall asleep. Realising he had been pranked, the professor took it all in stride. With a sweet smile, he asked if he was being recorded. Upon learning he was, he waved adorably at the camera, winning the hearts of viewers.

Internet loves the professor's reaction

The video, shared by the Instagram handle ‘psych B’ with the caption “pookie professor,” quickly garnered attention. Within few days, it had amassed over 37 million views, with people across social media platforms celebrating the professor’s reaction. Many commented on how endearing and good-humoured he was, with some even comparing him to their own teachers.

Amit Mishra commented, "This is the most wholesome prank I’ve seen. What a sport the professor is!" Sahil Shah, "Wish my professors were this cool!" A third person chimed in, "I love how he just rolled with it and even gave a cute wave!" Other netizens joked, "If only every class had a professor like him, education would be so fun!" Meanwhile, a few viewers couldn’t help but notice the professor’s charm, saying, "He’s such a cutie! The smile just made my day."