Bihar meme supremacy reigns after Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech: 10 viral posts

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2025 speech created chatter among people, especially with her announcement that there would be “no income tax payable till income of ₹12 lakh.” However, social media users have found a way to make Bihar the centre of attention in post-budget discussions. Some people felt that the Union Budget seemed more like a “Bihar Budget”, citing the reliefs the state received in this session - and they expressed their reactions mostly with memes. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar(File photo)

Swiggy joins the fun

Taking to X, the company hoped to capitalize on the viral trend and share its thoughts on “Bihar supremacy” in Budget 2025. “Aaj breakfast mein Bihar special litti hai,” the company wrote, sharing a picture of a popular dish from the state.

“Bihar edition?”

“Feels like the Union Budget got a Bihar special edition!” another person wrote while sharing a meme using a very popular format.

“A futuristic look”

A third said, “Bihar according to Union Budget 2025,” while sharing an edited picture of a futuristic city.

“What about the other states?”

This individual posted what they thought the other states were feeling:

“Bihar supremacy Budget mein”

With the above caption, this is what a person posted on X:

Check out some more memes here:

“With rising income levels, the consumption in fruits is also increasing and remuneration for farmers will also increase in collaboration with states. There is a special opportunity in Bihar, the Makhana board will be established in the state. The board will provide training and support to Makhana farmers,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in her speech.

“We will establish a national institute of food technology in Bihar, which will boost food processing in eastern India. It will generate employment for the youth,” she said. “Greenfield airports will be provided in Bihar in addition to expansion of Patna airport," she added.