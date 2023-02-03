Bill Gates joins chef Eitan Bernath to make roti, eats it with ghee. Watch

A video showing Microsoft’s Bill Gates joining celebrity chef Eitan Bernath to make roti was shared online. In the video, Bernath teaches Gates how to make roti from scratch. The chef also explains how he learned the recipe during his recent visit to Bihar in India.

“@BillGates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from "Didi Ki Rasoi" canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti,” he tweeted while posting the video.

The video opens to show the chef introducing the tech billionaire and then talking about the dish they are going to make. The clip then goes on to show Gates trying his best to make a round roti. The video ends with them enjoying the dish with ghee.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered close to 900 likes. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Love from India,” wrote a Twitter user. “I'll make you even better one, just hire me,” joked another. “Looks good,” posted a third. A few, however, were not impressed and expressed just that in the comments section. Just like this individual who shared, “Fun video. But trust me, this video is more like 'How not to make a roti',”.