Bill Gates meets Ratan Tata, N Chandrasekaran, billionaire gift them these books

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visited Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata and Chairperson of the Tata Group Natarajan Chandrasekaran during his visit to India. The three spent time discussing charitable endeavours. Tata and Gates had a conversation about enhancing their collaboration and teaming together for nutrition, diagnostics, and health.

"Our co-chair & founder, @BillGates had an enriching discussion with @RNTata2000 & N. Chandrasekaran about their philanthropic initiatives. We look forward to strengthening our work together & partnering for health, diagnostics, and nutrition," shared Gates Foundation India in a tweet. They also shared two pictures of the three standing side by side.

Gates can be seen giving Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekaran copies of his books "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic" and "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster" in the photo.

Take a look at their post here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 1,700 times. Many people have also left comments on the pictures.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Nice to see you, Mr Bill Gates, with our Mr Ratan Tata. You have truly met a gentleman who has shaped & participated in India's economic development. Mr Tata is also one of our foremost philanthropists. Also, thank you for your kind interest in India."

Another person wrote, "It is indeed a great effort for a few big hearts of the world to come together, sit, talk and exchange pleasantries and promise to do more for humanity on various fronts. May God bless you all for your thankless unconditional contribution to the human brethren and mother earth."

A third person added, "Great to see the visionary leaders in one frame."