Billionaire heiress stood in line for hours to land job at her own company: 'Nobody knew who I was'

The billionaire heiress to an American chain of fast food restaurants revealed that unlike most CEOs she worked her way up from an entry-level job to head of the company in order to earn respect on her merit and not just the family name, according to Fortune. Lynsi Snyder took over the rein of her grandparents 1948 business in 2010 when she was 27.(Instagram/lynsi_snyder)

Lynsi Snyder, heiress to In-N-Out, revealed that she stood in line for hours to interview for an entry-level summer job at one of the fast-food chain's California location with other job seekers to begin her professional journey with the company which was owned by her family.

From summer job to CEO

Lynsi Snyder took over the rein of her grandparents 1948 business in 2010 when she was 27. After her grandfather died in 1976, the business was led by his sons Rich and Guy till they both passed away in 1993 and 1999 respectively.

Then at the age of 17, Snyder became the last heir to the burger dynasty. However, she was determined to earn her place in the business and queued up for two hours outside a new In-N-Out restaurant in California to land a summer job.

Rising through the ranks

While she became a billionaire on her 35th birthday, her first job was surprisingly cutting vegetables. After being hired at 17, she was put in charge of slicing onions, preparing tomatoes, and separating lettuce leaves. She revealed that while she worked there nobody knew who she was.

At 42, Snyder led the fast-food chain to achieve more succes. Under her leadership, In-N-Out expanded to 400 locations.

In her early days at the helm, Snyder faced challenges in carving out her own identity within the family-founded giant, which employs over 27,000 people. “In the earlier days I actually wore pantsuits, and I did that because I felt like I was supposed to. Then I finally was confident in who I am and who I’m not. You’re going to get judged either way, so you might as well be judged for being who you are," she said.

Today, her net worth stands at $7.3 billion. Snyder is now working on ensuring that her business returns to its root with a shift to Baldwin Park where it was founded in the 1940s. The move is set to take place in 2029.