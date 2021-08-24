Bina Das: Unsung and Unforgettable

Born on 24th August 1911

To see the dear native soil free from British Raj was a dream that ran in every household as the first war of independence broke the silence of oppression. Since Bengal had been the hub for all the British activities from the time they annexed Indian Subcontinent, the same place also emerged as a battleground for the leading Indian independence movement.

There is a long list of prominent revolutionaries from the land who contributed their names to India's history with pride, but there were some who sacrificed their lives for the country while being abandoned from a suitable honour.

The date came today when Bengal gave birth to a woman who was as bold as brass and as fierce as fire. The krantikari Bina Das was a name that implicitly vowed to give back the identity of India as a free nation and with her actions, she proved her determination. Due to the fact that both her parents were also prominent revolutionaries and were indirectly involved in the freedom fight as social workers, educators, and advocates of the Brahmo Samaj; her passion for revolution surely ran deep.

In one such episode from her early life when British Viceroy's wife was invited to pay a guest visit to their school, Das revolted back on the idea of holding flower baskets that were supposed to be scattered on their feet as they arrive. She felt humiliated and dropped back from rehearsals but was upset about the whole incident.

If someone had the chance now, they would have told her this — "Chin up girl, you really got this! " But Bina Das was a revolution in herself, who had already chosen her path. Whereas, this incident always remained close to her heart.

As she grew up, she witnessed the occupation of her homeland, the loss of the independence she sought, and the countless stories she heard of British atrocities — all these things filled her with a fire that could only be extinguished after they had left. During this time, she also joined Chhatri Sangha, a woman-led, semi-revolutionary group developed in Calcutta. Throughout this journey, she devoted herself to eliminate Britishers from the country with every word she said and action she did.

As part of her group, Das organized their first student protest against the Simon Commission in 1928. After several denials and threats, the administration finally bowed to pressure and the English principal resigned.

As a student, Das attended St. John's Diocesan High School after which she attended Bethune College. As Das' beliefs and hopes for an independent India grew, she was encouraged by the college library and books emphasizing empowerment and liberation theories. However, her life was turned upside down at the University of Calcutta when she was sentenced to nine long years in prison.

There have never been handcuffs awarded during a convocation ceremony before, but for Bina Das, the ceremony came with a twist.

Stanley Jackson, the Governor of Bengal, was the guest of honor at the ceremony. Who knew that the right time had come for Das to protest against this empire given that she had arranged weapons from a known source. Even though she realised the seriousness of her actions, she continued to fire at least five shots at Jackson. Interestingly, even being locked up in prison, her name appeared on numerous front pages of newspapers until the story reached abroad.

During many interrogations following her arrest, she firmly accepted her act while keeping other people involved at a distance, as she admitted — “I confess that I fired at the Governor on the last Convocation day at the Senate House. I hold myself entirely responsible for it. My object was to die and if I had to die, I wanted to do it nobly, fighting against this despotic system… I fired at the Governor impelled by my love for my country which is being repressed.”

The time Das spent in prison and the world she returned to, felt much different from what she had been forced to leave nearly a decade ago. Though after her release, she still continued to fight the Britishers but suffered more physical and mental pain while experiencing the increased despair and bloodshed as the country dealt with its struggle for independence. Her power and strength, however, were gradually reduced as she pushed herself into isolation, until her death.

Some reports say she died in complete anonymity as her body was recovered from Rishikesh in a very poor state. So terrible that the authorities had a hard time identifying it. Moreover, even time fabricated her role in bringing independence to India.

It is her story today, that surely highlights her popularity as "Agnikanya" which is the reason, why it must be given more space in mainstream accounts of Indian revolutionaries.

For her contributions to social work, she was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1960. The University of Calcutta awarded her a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors for Batch 1931, almost 81 years after Das' death.

This story was first published in ThisDay.app.