Bindi Irwin names her daughter this as a tribute to her dad Steve Irwin

A post by Bindi Irwin, daughter of legendary wildlife expert Steve Irwin, has recently shared a post about her newborn baby. What has, however, evoked all sorts of emotions among people is the name she gave to her child to honour her dad. She named her kid Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

In her post she explained how “Warrior Irwin” is a tribute to her father. “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad,” reads a part of the caption Bindi Irwin shared.

The post is complete with two images. Take a look at the pictures and read the full share:

Since being posted, the share has gathered over 1.2 million likes. The post was also re-shared on Australia Zoo’s official Instagram. It is a wildlife conservation facility managed by the Irwin family.

People shared all sorts of comments while replying to the posts. While some congratulated Bindi, many were left emotional by her amazing tribute.

“Oh we all know your dad is saying. ‘isn't she a beaut’ I bet he would be right next to her with the biggest smile. Congrats you two on such a beauty of a girl,” wrote an Instagram user. “Congrats two you both and Steve would be so proud of you Bindi,” shared another. “OMG!! She is absolutely beautiful!” said a third.

What do you think of Bindi Irwin’s share?