Bizarre rasgulla chaat with tamarind chutney and yogurt irks netizens. Watch how it's made.
Rasgulla Chaat(Twitter/@KaptanHindostan)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 06:46 PM IST
By Tanima Ray

Food experiments have become pretty common these days as more and more people look for new dishes to try. This has led to a whole range of combinations that were never heard of before. Unsurprisingly, not all of them seem delicious to everyone, and some also get termed utterly bizarre.

The dish featured in a video going viral is among them. The video features Rasgulla Chaat and has left netizens both shocked and irked.

Rasgulla is a well-loved dessert of all seasons and occasions. Likewise, Chaat is something most people will find hard to resist.

So maybe that's why someone decided to mix the two and create something new. As it turns out, tweeple aren't happy with this combo.

In the video, a man squeezes a rasgulla to drain the sugar syrup from it and places them in a bowl. He next starts adding tamarind chutney over it along with yogurt or dahi. He goes on to put some almonds, cashews, and raisins and a spoon of the tamarind chutney on it along with some spices.

“We are doomed. Rasgulla chaat," says the tweet shared along with the video.

The clip was posted yesterday and it has received over 1.8 lakh views till now.

A Twitter user reacted to the video writing, "I condemn to call this a chaat."

“Is nothing sacred anymore?” added another.

What is your take on this chaat?

