Blake Lively’s dramatic dress transformation at Met Gala inspires Mumbai Police’s advisory

There were several things at Met Gala 2022 that created a buzz among people. However, nothing probably prompted more chatter than Blake Lively’s incredible and jaw-dropping dress transformation. The actor first walked into the iconic Met museum wearing a rose gold gown with a dramatic bow at the back. However, once the bow was untied it added a long blue-coloured train to the princess-esque dress. Mumbai police has now taken inspiration from the dramatic dress transformation to share their latest password-related advisory.

“Keep you passwords ‘Lively’. Change them frequently,” they wrote. They also shared an image showcasing the actor’s dress before and after the transformation. The department concluded their post with the hashtags #Cybersafety, #MetGala, and #MetGala2022.

The post has been shared about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 26,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also prompted people to post various comments. Many showcased their reactions with laughing out loud emoticons too.

“Whoever handles this page is DOPE,” wrote an Instagram user. “This post is also so ‘Lively’,” posted another. “Mumbai Police at its best,” praised a third. “Smart! Your social media team is amazing. The best,” commented a fourth. “Awesome,” shared a fifth.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art also shared images and a video of Black Lively from the event.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police?