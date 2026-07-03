Blinkit rider plays darts with customers, wins 1,000 tip. Then they enjoy pizza: ‘Bas itna amir banna hai’

A heartwarming video capturing a Blinkit delivery partner winning a cash reward and sharing a meal with a customer has taken social media by storm. In a clip shared by an Instagram user, the delivery agent was challenged to pay darts, with a tip promised if he succeeded. Though he missed his initial shot, the persistent rider hit the exact mark in the subsequent round. The interaction quickly evolved into a celebratory pizza party, drawing an appreciative response from Blinkit’s official partner handle.
The video shared by Instagram user Ganesh Sharma shows a snippet of the delivery partner aiming for the bull’s eye in a game of darts. The next frame shows how he ended up playing the game with a customer.
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Turns out, when the Blinkit partner came for delivery, Sharma approached him and said that if he could hit within a certain area on the dartboard, he would give the man a ₹1,000 tip.
Initially, the rider misses but hits the mark in the next round. What follows in the video is even more heartwarming. It shows Sharma, the rider and a few other men enjoying pizza.{{/usCountry}}
Initially, the rider misses but hits the mark in the next round. What follows in the video is even more heartwarming. It shows Sharma, the rider and a few other men enjoying pizza.{{/usCountry}}
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Ganesh Sharma. This report will be updated when he responds.)
Blinkit responds:
The post prompted a range of responses, including one from the official Instagram account of Blinkit Delivery Partners. While appreciating the gesture, the company wrote, “POV: Delivery Partner got the VIP customer experience.”
How did other social media users react?
An individual wrote, “Men making other men happy is wholesome. Let's lift each other's weight and spread smiles. Brotherhood.” Another commented, “You are a man of culture.”
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A third expressed, “This video is awesome. You made my day.” A fourth posted, “This is how chill I aspire to be.” A fifth joined, “Bas itna amir banna hai [I want to be this rich].”