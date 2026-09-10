Bluorng co-founder stunned by iPhone Duo’s 4.5 lakh price, internet says ‘they were inspired by you’

Bluorng co-founder Siddhant Sabharwal's reaction to the price of Apple's newly launched foldable iPhone Duo has sparked a discussion online, with some users pointing out the irony of his comments given Bluorng's premium pricing.

In the video, Sabharwal appeared surprised while checking the price of the new iPhone. (Instagram/@siddhantsabharwal_)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an Instagram video, Sabharwal appeared surprised while checking the price of the new iPhone. "Please understand that I love Apple. But I was just checking. So, the 2TB is ₹4.5 lakh. It starts at ₹3 lakh, yes. It's a phone..." he said.

Sabharwal then acknowledged that he expected criticism in his direct messages. "I knew you guys would fry me in my DMs," he said, before adding, “Bro, ₹4.5 lakh is kind of... theek hai, we all know that we are getting this, but please don't complain. Bluorng is not expensive.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What did social media say?

{{^usCountry}} The comments section quickly turned the conversation towards Bluorng's own pricing. One user wrote, "Apple is just simply inspired by @bluorng," while another commented, "It's highly possible that, they were inspired by you." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments section quickly turned the conversation towards Bluorng's own pricing. One user wrote, "Apple is just simply inspired by @bluorng," while another commented, "It's highly possible that, they were inspired by you." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Another user joked, "Just sell a couple of tees bro!! and it's yours."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"' ₹4 lakh for an iPhone? it's just a phone.' brother, you sell t-shirts for prices that make people ask whether they accidentally clicked on the wrong product category. you can't spend a minute preaching about how absurdly expensive 'just a phone' is and then turn around and put a luxury tax on cotton. nothing wrong with charging a premium for your brand. just maybe don't lecture people about overpriced products while actively participating in the exact business model you're criticising," wrote another.

"If you're an Apple fanboy, even 4.5 lacs is nothing," said one user.

(Also Read: Apple debuts its first foldable iPhone Duo - and Samsung is already trolling: ‘Reheating our leftovers’)

iPhone Duo price in India

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Apple introduced the iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone, at its launch event in California on Wednesday. The phone starts at ₹2,99,900 in India for the base model, while the 2TB variant is priced at ₹4,49,900.

When unfolded, the iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch inner display, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. When folded, the 5.4-inch outer display delivers 90% of the screen area of the iPhone 18 Pro in a compact, pocketable design.