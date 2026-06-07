‘Bored’ techie leaves Meta to sell noodles with girlfriend despite earning ‘3x more’ as an engineer

A former Meta software engineer has captured the internet's attention after walking away from big tech to run a noodle stall in a local food market. Admitting that his previous corporate job was boring, the former techie chose fulfilment over a tech salary that paid up to three times his current earnings.

The Meta techie who left his job and now runs a noodles shop. (Instagram/@louisatay)

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“In a society that prioritises practicality over passion, does following your passion really make sense, or is the most practical thing sometimes pursuing what you genuinely believe in?” financial advisor and content creator Louisa Tay wrote on Instagram.

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The video she shared opens with a text insert that reads, “Meta software engineer to Hokkien Mee hawker.” Hokkien Mee is a thick yellow noodle dish that is popular in Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries.

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{{^usCountry}} In the clip, Tay asks the former Meta engineer Alvin Tan why he left his job. He simply answers, “Because software engineering is boring.” She continues, “A lot of people are dreaming of getting into Meta. You got in and you chose to leave.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the clip, Tay asks the former Meta engineer Alvin Tan why he left his job. He simply answers, “Because software engineering is boring.” She continues, “A lot of people are dreaming of getting into Meta. You got in and you chose to leave.” {{/usCountry}}

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Tan responds, “Big companies are all retranching. My team actually restructured a few times. It’s everyone’s dream but once you’re in, you’ll think about it like what other things you can do in life.”

When asked how much he made in Meta, Tan says with a smile, “I think I cannot compare. That one is easily 2-3X more.”

The video then shows snippets of Tan at work, making the famous dish. During his conversation with Tay, he also shares that he works with his girlfriend because it’s hard to hire extra help within his current budget. He further thanks his partner for all her help.

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When Tay asks what advice he has for others who want to follow their passion, Tan says, “Don’t give up so easily. There will always be doors open for you. One day, you know, if this thing doesn't work out, I can always find some other things to do.”

He further reminds everyone, “Also, taking a break is important. Somehow, if cooking this makes me fall sick like very often, then I will prioritise my health.”

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What did social media say?

An individual posted, “AI can replace software engineer jobs, but cannot replace Hokkien Mee hawker.” Another added, “I’m a chef-owner of a BBQ restaurant on the beach, but I still have my lab behind my restaurant and do hardware engineering, you can do both, lad.”

A third commented, “Just saying, this has to be one of the best Hokkien mee I’ve ever tasted.” A fourth wrote, “I think you are doing well because you are one of the most sincere and honest hawkers in Singapore! It probably translates into your dishes. Keep it up and be kind to your girlfriend as well.”

How did his family react?

In an earlier conversation with Business Insider, Tan had shared, “My parents were supportive, but they had doubts about how long I could last. They said, ‘You have worked in air-conditioned spaces all your life. Can you actually handle the heat?’”

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Though they predicted that he would quit in 3 months, it has been over a year since he has been running his shop. Tan runs a stall called Umami Bomb in a small hawker centre in Singapore's Geylang district.

How did lower earnings change his lifestyle?

He told the outlet, “I've had to downgrade my lifestyle because my earnings are lower than when I was working a software job. I cut back on spending on food and mainly cook at home for myself.”

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He also explained, “I have way less time for my friends and family, and my social life has been affected because I work every day. If I decide to go on a holiday, I have to sacrifice my revenue.”