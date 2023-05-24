Boss asks woman eating chips to mute her mic. Lays reacts

Social media has become a popular platform for people to share stories from their daily lives. These tales can range from lighthearted moments that generate laughter to incidents that raise serious concerns. Recently, a Twitter user named Vandana Jain tweeted about a funny incident from her online office meeting. The tweet has caught the attention of many and sparked a laughter riot online. Lays, too, dropped a comment on the viral tweet.

A woman was munching chips during an online meeting. Her manager wrote this on group chat. (Twitter/@VandanaJain_)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While attending a meeting online, the 28-year-old woman was munching on a packet of chips, oblivious to the fact that her microphone was still on. A few moments later, she received a message on the group chat from her manager. It reads, “Can you please mute your mic? The sound of you eating chips is too loud.”

Vandana subsequently took to Twitter and wrote, “I was in a meeting when my manager texted me this.... Am I in trouble?” Alongside, she put up a screenshot of the chat exchange and a picture of the chips she was enjoying.

Take a look at her tweet right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since Vandana was eating a packet of Lays’ chips, the company shared a witty response to her post. They wrote, “Getting in trouble for all the right reasons.” The post, since being shared on May 22, has been viewed over 5.6 lakh times. It has also garnered a flurry of reactions from people.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

“Remembering my lockdown days,” posted an individual. Another suggested, “Eat popcorn next time.” “Until it’s lay off,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Lol! That’s hilarious.” “Damnnn,” wrote a fifth with laughing emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON