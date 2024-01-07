Boss cancels leaves agreed upon during interview, employee shares ordeal on Reddit

An individual took to Reddit to share that the employer denied a leave request already agreed upon during the interview process. The Redditor added that the manager turned down the leave request, citing high workload. While some people suggested that the individual should still go on vacation, others recommended securing such agreements in writing. The Redditor had already booked $700 tickets for the cruise to Aruba. (Representational Image/Pexels)

“My job just denied my vacation request even though I informed them about it during my interview,” wrote Reddit user ‘crownpoly’ on the platform’s ‘mildlyinfuriating’ community.

The user added, “For context, I have a cruise coming up in 2 weeks to Aruba. I already got my tickets and spent $700. I was hired at my job in October. During the interview process, I informed HR that I would need this week off of work in January. They said it wouldn’t be a problem.”

“Just got my schedule for January and I’m scheduled to work that week. When I went to my manager, he said that they had a lot of work and I don’tdidn’t have any vacation time. What should I do? I work at a machine shop making pretty good money. Besides this, everything else is relatively fine,” expressed ‘crownpoly’ in the next few lines.

The Reddit user even shared an update. It reads, “Took the advice and sent an email to HR and CC’d my manager. They said that this was agreed upon at the interview. I will have the time off work, unpaid. Manager doesn’t seem happy about this though. Although things worked out, I will most likely be searching for another job.”

The post was shared six days ago on Reddit. Since then, it has accumulated over 10,000 upvotes and numerous comments.

“Do you have this in writing? If not, do you know the person you spoke to about this?” posted an individual.

Another added, “I don’t think they can deny it. We hired someone in May 2023, and she disclosed she had a vacation. We hired her, knowing she would be gone for 3 weeks. She also did not have enough earned vacation and took some time off without pay. Did you go to your HR if your manager is refusing? This should be in writing and on your file. You were hired with the stipulation that you had a vacation in January.”

“I left a job before for the same reason. When I was hired I told them I’d need time off for my wedding and one specific weekend a year. When my wedding came around I had to push it off. (I was annoyed) When the specific weekend came around, they said nobody gets that off, and I quit,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Always get confirmation in writing, whether it’s email, etc. Always get written confirmation from your direct manager when you start too.”

“They can’t deny it - it wasn’t up for debate,” wrote a fourth.

A fifth remarked, “You gave them plenty of time to figure out how to cover your absence for this time. Take your vacation without any guilt. What if this was instead a family illness or emergency? Would they expect you to put work first?”