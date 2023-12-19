Employee shares story of ‘petty’ revenge after quitting her job

A woman’s post on Reddit on taking ‘petty’ revenge on her manager after quitting her job has divided people. She shared how she changed the password of her manager’s email, which contained all information about the daily operations of the restaurant where she worked. From agreeing to her way to calling the act ‘childish’, people posted varied comments. The woman's post has prompted people to share varied comments (Representational Image). (Instagram/@jannerboy62)

Reddit shared the post on the official Instagram page of the platform. “Good for her’,” they wrote and shared a few screenshots of the post, originally shared by the woman on Reddit.

“I don't even care that this was immature and petty of me. I can't stress how awfully I was treated in this job, and how the entire team joined in on it. I was the only woman on the team, so it could've been that, but I don't want to play the gender card,” she wrote.

“A week after I quit my job, I realised I was still logged into my manager's account, and he hadn't changed the password. This account was basically the restaurant's entire database. It had information for menus, staff, ordering, stock etc. I decided to change the email to a fake one I'd made, and then I changed everyone's password so they couldn't access it,” she added.

The post was shared ten hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 6,200 likes. The share has prompted people to post varied comments. While some sided with the woman, a few argued that she should learn how to stand up for herself.

“Honestly, good for you, but you gotta learn to stand up for yourself because you can't do this at every place they disrespect you,” posted an Instagram user. “Sorry, but I found this childish. Did this team include the manager? If not, why not put in a complaint with someone else? Also, why does her not being able to communicate her issue have to impact the entire business,” joined another.

“Restaurants with a toxic work environment can reap what they sow,” added a third. “You’re a petty child and I want to be friends,” shared a fourth. “That’s called being passive-aggressive,” wrote a fifth.