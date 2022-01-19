Boss’ comment on her tattoos leaves woman ‘shocked’ but in a good way

Tattoos, despite being a very commonly used form of body modification, have a lot of stereotypes associated with them. People also often take to social media to share their stories regarding the same. Just like this woman who shared about the comments she received about her tattoos from a few “industry leaders”. The post, however, has warmed people’s hearts because it details an unexpected and sweet twist too.

Jessica Hanzie Leonard, who recently joined a company as a partner, shared her story. In the first few lines, she wrote about the adverse comments about her tattoos that she received from people whom she considered her mentors. In the next few lines, the story changed when she shared how one of the Managing Partners of her current organisation asked her to “roll” with her tattooed picture for the company’s website.

“I’m getting an updated professional photo taken for my new role as a Partner at Evolution Capital Partners to put on our website. I was cautious but asked our Managing Partner if he was comfortable with me getting a photo taken sans jacket for my personal use on LinkedIn, but that we’d use one with the jacket for our website. His response – ‘Let’s roll with the tattoos in both! Loud and proud!’,” she wrote.

“I was honestly shocked,” she added. Then she wrote how at times people come across leaders who “not only allow you to show up every day as you are, but they also expect it.”

Take a look at the post in which she posted two images too:

The post, since being shared last month, has gathered more than 30,000 reactions and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“‘Loud and proud!’ What a boss!!” wrote a LinkedIn user. “Yesss! I don’t understand these notions around tattoos. It’s not like ink takes away intellect!” shared another. “I have recently encountered the same criticism from a leader. It's almost 2022, art has nothing to do with performance or business acumen. Thanks for the post!” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the incident?

