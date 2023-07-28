Boss fires employee with 30 minutes notice, asks for office-related data a year later

Reddit is a platform where people often share issues related to their professional lives. Be it about facing a problem during an interview or an unfavourable situation at work or about toxic employers, people post varied posts that often attract a flurry of comments from Reddit users. Just like this post in which a person claimed that their former boss asked them for some information related to work after firing a year ago with a 30 minute notice.

Redditor's post about their former employer has prompted people to share varied reactions (representational image). (Unsplash/@christinhumephoto)

“A year after laying me off with 30 minutes notice, my old boss asked if I might have a copy of their entire company's directory on hand,” the person wrote as the title of their post. They then went on to explain the situation in detail.

“I wish I was joking. I was laid off a year ago - 30 minutes before the end of shift my entire department was called in and told we didn't have to come the next day. I was pissed, obviously, but I got on with my life because I have to make rent. Last night, I got a text from said boss, asking if I wanted to make some money on the side. I still have hard feelings, but money's money so I said yes. She asked if I could please transfer the entire company's old directory to the new one (they moved states and went under a different name after laying us all off),” the Reddit user wrote. The post details more information related to this incident.

Take a look at the entire post shared by the Redditor about their former workplace:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered close to 24,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about post and the details shared?

“Tell them it will cost $1M,” joked a Reddit user. “If you’re not being paid for this, then the answer is simple. No,” suggested another. “Get paid up front if you intend to do anything. Quote high fee/ hourly rate. E.g. 4k per hour minimum 12 hours. If not then they can pay the fine/get closed down when it doesn't suit them.,” added a third. “Dude - They NEED this. Come up with a number, times it by ten. Negotiate and don’t take less than 5 times the amount,” wrote a fourth.

