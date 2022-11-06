Boy gets warm welcome at school after defeating blood cancer. His reaction is priceless

A little boy, who defeated blood cancer, received a surprise welcome from students and teachers when he returned to school. The heartwarming moment of his return and grand welcome planned by school authorities was recorded and posted online, and it gratified netizens. In it, one can see Bernardo going back to school with his parents. As he enters his school gate, he witnesses the students lined up at both sides of the entrance, clapping and cheering for him. Towards the end, his teachers receive him with warm hugs.

“A hero’s return! Cancer-free and back at school!!! In August of 2021, Bernardo was diagnosed with Leukemia and underwent a long and painful chemotherapy treatment. Last week he celebrated that he is cancer free and enjoyed this hero’s return to school,” read the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram by the Good News Correspondent page.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted 10 hours ago on Instagram, the share has received more than 25,600 views and counting. It also received elated reactions from several Instagram users.

“Bernardo is a fighter but he really is a winner! -Bernardo you are the champion of the champions,” wrote an individual with clapping emoticons. “Glory to God! And wonderful doctors and nurses,” posted another. “Happy tears here!!!!” expressed a third. “The yellow: Bernardo, welcome back! The blue: Bernardo, we are glad for your presence!” remarked a fourth. “This made my day!!!! Beautiful,” shared a fifth.

