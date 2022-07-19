Boy lifts his friend so he can score a basket. Watch heartening video

Having friends is one of the biggest blessings in life. People fall back on their friends and look for their support when they are going through a rough time in life. One can’t choose their family, but everyone can certainly choose their friends. A heart-warming video shared on Instagram showcases such wonderful friendship. It shows a boy helping his friend put a basketball in the net by lifting him up.

The video was posted on Instagram by Jay Shetty, who is an author and a purpose coach. The video was posted on June 29 and it has received more than 5.5 million views. “Stick with the ones that lift you up,” says a text insert on the video along with a heart emoji. The video shows two boys at a basketball court. A boy wearing glasses has the ball in his hands. His friend directs him towards the direction of the basket. He then lifts him up so that he can make a shot. Even though he misses, it is still adorable and heart-melting to watch.

Tag 4 friends that need to see this.The ones that help lift you up in life are the ones worth keeping around,” says the caption of the video. The video is credited to a TikTok user named hi.im.judy

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than three lakh likes and several comments.

“This is so pure,” commented an Instagram user. “This is uplifting!” wrote another. “So sweet. Yes, we all need those people that lift us up and support us on our journey!” posted a third. “This one is really aww.... speechless,” reads another comment.

