Boy saves mom from drowning after she suffers seizure while in pool. Watch

A kid’s quick actions helped save his mom’s life who suffered from a seizure while swimming in a pool. Captured on camera and later shared on Facebook, a video of the incident shows how the boy jumped into the pool to save his mother from drowning. The video will not only make you applaud the boy but may also leave you a tad bit emotional.

The mom Lori Keeney from USA’s Oklahoma posted the video on her Facebook page along with a detailed caption. “One of my worst nightmares came to life this morning. I'm very hesitant to share this video,” she wrote and added the reasons in the next few lines.

While talking about the particular incident, she explained, “I have security cameras up that captured this and I'm just sharing a brief part... it maybe rough for some to see but y'all...LOOK AT MY BABY SAVING MY LIFE...literally saving my life. Gavin had just got out of the pool and was on the porch and that's when he heard me. He jumped in... the dog even tried to get in... he gets me over to the ladder and then my Dad runs in.”

“I'm okay, I took in just a little water we think before Gavin got me. I can't believe I just said that. I can't believe I'm typing this. I CAN believe what I saw in Gavin, my little hero. I just can't believe he HAD to do it and that's what breaks my heart. Thank you God for putting this wonderful little human into my life. (Please no judgment for being in the pool in the first place...a person can only live with so much guilt)” she added.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the clip has received more than 3.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The comments section of the video is filled with reactions of people praising the kid. Many shared their reactions through heart emoticons.

“Seen this story and had to say, this young man is a HERO and a blessing for you,” commented a Facebook user. “This is the SWEETEST, most AMAZING video I have ever seen. I saw it on the news and had to come find the original post. I have three boys of my own and I pray I’m raising them to be brave like your son. God bless you!” posted another. “Great job Gavin,” commented a third. “Heroic young man...you have there,” wrote a fourth.

